Author Rita J. Ray's new book "From the Shadows" is a collection of evocative poetry exploring love, passion, and the vicissitudes of human relationships

Recent release "From the Shadows" from Page Publishing author Rita J. Ray is a beautiful collection of intimate verse bringing to vivid life the universal and timeless emotions of romantic love, exquisite passion, and the anguish of loss.

LAKEWOOD, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rita J. Ray, a lifelong writer and Southern California resident who was trained as a journalist before launching a career in public education that spanned from the classroom to the office of human resources, has completed her new book "From the Shadows": a collection of lyrical poems laying bare the vivid emotions of a deeply felt life.

The author shares, "The poems of this book reflect the principles of love, loss, and struggle. In a poignant, familiar way, they are coming to terms with human emotion. Their message is a snapshot of feelings expressed with self-awareness, captured within verses that are lyrical, intimate, and timeless. Like most everyone, I've loved and lost, lived to love again, then set yet another free. As a writer, I've always been drawn to the lexical, the interplay of words, imagery, and tone. One of the best things I've done in life is to come from the shadows and empty my heart, my soul—the essence of who I am—into the writing of a poem."

Published by Page Publishing, Rita J. Ray's engrossing book is a superb choice for avid poetry readers.

