Jonathan Sargent's newly released "Is This Still That? Defending the Pentecostal Faith" is an informative study of the modern Pentecostal Church.

"Is This Still That? Defending the Pentecostal Faith" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jonathan Sargent is an insightful exploration of key tenets of the Pentecostal faith and how the church has changed over time.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 "Is This Still That? Defending the Pentecostal Faith": a compelling discussion of the faith experience within an often-misunderstood church. "Is This Still That? Defending the Pentecostal Faith" is the creation of published author Jonathan Sargent, a dedicated husband and father who is currently the pastor of the Lick Fork Pentecostal Church in West Liberty, Kentucky.

Sargent shares, "The Advent of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost caused quite a commotion: 120 believers speaking in tongues, every foreigner hearing the wonderful works of God in their native language, and 3,000 people saved! The Church was birthed, and the Holy Ghost was poured into the followers of Christ.

"On that day, there were those who were amazed and questioned, 'What does this mean?' Likewise, there were those who mocked them, saying, 'These men are full of new wine.'

"But Simon Peter, in his inaugural address to the Church, silenced the critics with the words of the Old Testament prophet, 'But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel; And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh.'

"Peter proclaims, 'This is that!' This is what Joel prophesied was coming nine hundred years ago.

"The question we face is this: 'Is this still that?' The Church was birthed with signs and miracles following them. Was that for only them? Has there really been a cessation of gifts? Is it still for us two thousand years later?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathan Sargent's new book takes on a variety of questions that range from the tangible to the spiritual.

Sargent writes in hopes of inspiring others in their faith, but also in respect to the need for open discussion, change within the church, and continued celebration of God's word.

