Author Alexandria Tate's new book "A Brown Girl's Christmas Story" explores one family's special Christmas Day, as told through the eyes of their young daughter Allison

Recent release "A Brown Girl's Christmas Story" from Page Publishing author Alexandria Tate is a heartwarming tale that follows a young girl named Allison as she and her family celebrate Christmas in their own way. From singing and dancing to learning of the story of Christ's birth, Allison's Christmas morning is filled with celebration and love that warms her heart and soul.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alexandria Tate, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, and a registered nurse with a lifelong dream of becoming an author, has completed her new book "A Brown Girl's Christmas Story": a beautiful story that follows the Christmas traditions and celebrations of one family, as told through the eyes of a little girl named Allison.

As a bright and cheery Christmas morning begins, young Allison and her family wake up early to begin opening presents. From there, singing and dancing fills the house as everyone prepares for the big Christmas dinner while the children all play with their new toys. There are also special moments from the evening before that highlight the family's holiday traditions and share a beautiful glimpse of the children learning the story of baby Jesus.

Published by Page Publishing, Alexandria Tate's stirring tale is inspired by the author's desire to create stories that readers of all ages can enjoy with their families. A charming and adorable way of exploring one family's Christmas traditions, "A Brown Girl's Christmas Story" is one that young readers will wish to rediscover over and over again.

Readers who wish to experience this authentic work can purchase "A Brown Girl's Christmas Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

