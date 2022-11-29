Antoinette M. Irby's newly released "Prayers: Seeking First the Kingdom of God, Sealed by His Holy Spirit" is an encouraging discussion of the power of prayer.

"Prayers: Seeking First the Kingdom of God, Sealed by His Holy Spirit" from Christian Faith Publishing author Antoinette M. Irby is an engaging study of how to create an effective prayer life that seeks first the kingdom of God for renewal and transformation of one's mind, body, spirit, and soul.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Prayers: Seeking First the Kingdom of God, Sealed by His Holy Spirit": an uplifting arrangement of spiritually-driven prayers. "Prayers: Seeking First the Kingdom of God, Sealed by His Holy Spirit" is the creation of published author Antoinette M. Irby.

Irby shares, "God loves you more than you could ever imagine. The Creator of the universe is on demand and awaits for you to be free. Prayers are released to heaven all around the world every second, every minute, every hour, petitioning the presence of God and His Holy Spirit. Prayers rise up to Mount Zion, the city of the living God, with thanksgiving and requests for help and change. Prayers seek the supernatural, highest realm as you cry out and pray to God who patiently waits and answers you when you call to Him. The world encourages self-reliance, self-sufficiency, and self-resiliency, but life itself teaches you the urgency of becoming more dependent on God.

"God allows you choices, and at the same time, He demands that you find truth, obedience, love, and rest in Him for every situation, thought, and feeling. It is your choice for the time it takes to educate yourself in His Word to learn, understand, and act upon positive thinking, healing, forgiveness, renewal of your mind, service of helping and giving, faith, blessings, and salvation. Take a moment to rethink where you are in God's-education. If temporary things were lost, will you still have joy, peace, love, goodness, gentleness, and faith? Will you physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually be readily equipped with God's wisdom to help someone in your family, on your job, or simply in need at the time they need God most?

"God-educate yourself to cover the people and things you value most. Ensure that you spend the rest of your life now and eternally with the inheritance that God Himself has promised you. Seek first the kingdom of God. Pray, meditate, and heal. The knowledge of God, His Word, and prayer is the ultimate power to bring change about yourself and the world."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Antoinette M. Irby's new book aids readers in the pursuit of aiming first for the kingdom of God and keeping prayer as a daily part of life.

Irby shares in hopes of lending a helping hand to those who may find it difficult to articulate their trials, tribulations, or oneself through prayer by offering compelling, personal prayers for their study and consideration.

