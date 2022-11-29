Vernon Maupin's newly released "Bible Mythbusters" is an engaging selection of commonly accepted biblical facts and misconceptions.

"Bible Mythbusters" from Christian Faith Publishing author Vernon Maupin is an enjoyable read that offers a unique opportunity to expand one's knowledge of scripture.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bible Mythbusters": an informative resource for students of the Bible. "Bible Mythbusters" is the creation of published author Vernon Maupin.

Maupin shares, "Bible Mythbusters answers these important questions:

Was Jesus crucified on Good Friday, or was he crucified on Wednesday?

Why did Father God forsake Jesus on the cross?

Where is heaven?

Will Jesus return to earth from Heaven only once?

Do people who die sleep in the grave until resurrection day?

Will people become angels when they die?

Is Satan in hell, tormenting those who go there?

Did Jesus wrestle the devil for the keys of hell?

Will Moses and Elijah return to earth?

"Bible Mythbusters addresses these questions, and more.

"'Scriptural answers from God's Word to many challenging questions'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vernon Maupin's new book will entertain while imparting key knowledge from the foundation of Christianity.

Maupin shares in hopes of aiding others in their pursuit of understanding God's word through a carefully presented and creative discussion.

