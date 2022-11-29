Bob Crum's newly released "I Cannot Forget Vietnam" is an impactful memoir that takes readers into the long-standing effects of war.

"I Cannot Forget Vietnam" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob Crum is an emotionally charged discussion of the author's personal journey through Vietnam and beyond.

"I Cannot Forget Vietnam": a potent autobiographical work. "I Cannot Forget Vietnam" is the creation of published author Bob Crum, a dedicated husband and father of three.

Crum shares, "I Cannot Forget Vietnam is a tale of how difficult it is to forget all that has happened to me. The cost of one year in Vietnam—all that happened is a result of being there. This is my account of how I was affected. Vietnam was a stark difference to being in the USA. I was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Western Florida. Then I received my orders for Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam. The difference was, in comparison, like night versus day. Cam Ranh Bay had revetments and sandbags covering anything that may be hit by rockets. The control tower was where I worked half of the time. It stood out like a sore thumb because of its height. This was what I put in for by joining the military. I had to go in the Air Force. Anywhere in Vietnam was more than I expected. Vietnam was a war zone. Anything could happen, including the loss of one's life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Crum's new book will engage readers with an interest in military history.

Crum paints a vivid picture that will tug at the heartstrings as a true story of war unfolds.

