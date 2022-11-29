Devin Franklin's newly released "I Need You, Mommy" is a charming story of the bond between a dedicated mother and a growing daughter.

"I Need You, Mommy" from Christian Faith Publishing author Devin Franklin is a sweet celebration of the mother-daughter connection that explores the complexities of an ever-changing bond over time.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Need You, Mommy": a heartfelt message of appreciation to moms everywhere. "I Need You, Mommy" is the creation of published author Devin Franklin.

Franklin shares, "Moms, you are amazing.

"Have you ever heard your child say, 'Mommy, can you help me?' or 'Mommy! I need you.' A mom's importance is a value most cherished. A mother is the world's greatest treasure, and being a mother to a small child is both challenging and rewarding. A bond between mother and daughter is uniquely special and can never be broken.

"This story tells a constant need for mother-daughter interactions that show how assisting with small activities for a child can soothe the emotional needs of a mother. In this book, young Ayla faces challenges in her everyday life that require help from her loving and caring mother.

"The more tasks Ayla requires assistance from her mother, the more Ayla's desire for independence builds. As she begins to complete daily activities without asking for her mother's help, it affects her mom's emotional well-being. Unknowingly, this causes Ayla's mother to feel unneeded and distant from her growing daughter.

"In the end, their love and need for one another show how a mother-daughter bond is more powerful than they realized. This delightful story of the daily life of mother and daughter can be enjoyed during book reading or as a peaceful nighttime story."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Devin Franklin's new book is an uplifting narrative to be shared by the whole family that takes a candid look into a loving bond.

Franklin draws inspiration from his beloved wife and daughter who he attributes with bringing his greatest hopes and dreams to life.

Consumers can purchase "I Need You, Mommy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "I Need You, Mommy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

