Frances Lowe's newly released "Divine Directions: Hearing The Voice Of God" is a heartwarming collection of inspiring reflections.

"Divine Directions: Hearing The Voice Of God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Frances Lowe is an engaging opportunity to be reminded of the good that can found even in the darkest moments.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Divine Directions: Hearing The Voice Of God": a thoughtful collection of personal writings that inspires growth and optimism. "Divine Directions: Hearing The Voice Of God" is the creation of published author Frances Lowe, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who dedicated nearly three decades to serving in the nursing field.

Lowe shares, "Now is the time! Frances began writing this book under a different title in the early 2000s at the urging of a seminar speaker, whose goal is to empower women. This speaker encouraged all the women in attendance to start writing a book. The speaker said, "Every person has at least one book in them and maybe more." Frances began to write. She wrote many short stories but soon abandoned her writing mainly because of family problems, the lack of time and an inability to concentrate on her writing. Frances felt she lacked the skills and the support to complete the project.

"Now with the world in a full pandemic, Frances believes now is the time to release her writings to inspire and encourage people. Every day Frances sees so much hopelessness, despair, homelessness, poverty, sickness, hate, bitterness, and violence in the world. It is Frances's hope that sharing these stories with others will inspire, encourage, and give some hope and shed a little light on the dark time in which we are living.

"Frances wants people of no faith, little faith, or a lot of faith to know that the same God who spoke through the burning bush to Moses will speak to them. The same God who spoke to Abraham when He promised to make him a great nation will speak to you too. As God spoke at the baptism of Jesus, His only Son, saying, 'This is my beloved son,' He will speak the same words to you. Smile! Cheer up! With God, all things are possible."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frances Lowe's new book will empower and encourage as readers reflect on the important messages found within.

Lowe shares in hopes of helping others connect with and nurture a strong sense of connection with God.

Consumers can purchase "Divine Directions: Hearing The Voice Of God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Divine Directions: Hearing The Voice Of God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing