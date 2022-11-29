ELVY Lab Announces the Launch of its Men's Skincare Line

Former beauty executive launches a men's skincare brand seeking to redefine the way men think about self care

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - ELVY Lab is a vegan, clean and science-based skincare brand exclusively for men founded by 15-year beauty industry executive Lekha Vyas. Officially launched on November 29th, ELVY Lab was created to simplify the way men approach their daily skincare and self-care routines that will help men look and feel their best.

"My career and experience in the beauty industry completely opened my eyes to the lack of quality and affordable skincare products available for men," says ELVY Lab founder and CEO Lekha Vyas. "Since that realization, it's been my goal to not only broaden the accessibility of men's skincare products, but to help men's skin gain youthfulness through active, daily care. I'm thrilled to finally introduce ELVY Lab to offer men high-quality, easy-to-use products that will change how men approach their grooming routines."

ELVY Lab debuts with The Regimen - 4 products that were created by an esteemed group of scientists and tested by dermatologists. Each product contains potent yet clean ingredients including caffeine, oat amino acids, aloe vera, Vitamins E & C, and shea butter and plant based retinol alternatives to target skin concerns that specifically impact men including; dark under eye bags and circles, dry skin, post-shave irritability, anti-aging skin and more. The Regimen is a 4-step, daily skincare system that includes: Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser, Brightening Serum, Replenishing Moisturizer, and Toning & Firming Eye Cream.

The line will be sold online at www.Elvylab.com at special holiday pricing - all 4 products are available as a set with a complimentary travel bag from November 29th - December 12th. The products will be available to purchase individually and collectively with an option to subscribe and save.

About ELVY Lab

Offering a simplified, four-step, guided regimen for men that is vegan, clean, and cruelty-free, ELVY Lab's products aim to change the way men think about daily skincare. With plans to extend beyond the bounds of skincare, ELVY Lab looks to become a true men's personal care brand that accounts for each customer's specific needs. Launching this month, this brand-new venture is centered around the core belief that every man deserves to look and feel his best.

