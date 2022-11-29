Pie Systems Japan Signs a Strategic Partnership Agreement with JAPAN POST BANK

TOKYO, Nov 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Pie Systems Japan Co., Ltd., a leading Travel Tech which provides the VAT refund solution PIE VAT and a subsidiary of Pie Systems Inc, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd., a bank in the Japan Post Group which provides comprehensive financial services to a wide range of individual customers, mostly through the nationwide network of post offices. The partnership aims to leverage JAPAN POST BANK's nationwide network, and expand PIE VAT member merchants in Japan.

In this Strategic Partnership Agreement

In order to contribute to regional revitalization by encouraging regional businesses to implement digital transformation, JAPAN POST BANK will engage in acquiring PIE VAT merchants and enhancing the tourism experience of inbound tourists to Japan.

Pie Systems Japan will encourage merchants to accelerate digital transformation by introducing PIE VAT and improving business operations efficiency. Pie Systems Japan will contribute to increasing business opportunities for merchants and revitalizing the regional economy by improving the shopping experience for inbound tourists to Japan.

About PIE VAT

PIE VAT is a digital platform delivering delightful tourism, starting with digitizing tax-free shopping for merchants and tourists. Merchants can set up PIE VAT on their PC or tablets without hardware integration. Tourists easily claim their VAT refunds when traveling abroad with PIE VAT app. PIE VAT can reduce the operational burden for merchants and improve the shopping experience for tourists.

About JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. is a bank in the Japan Post Group, which was established in October 2007. The Bank provides comprehensive financial services to a wide range of individual customers, mostly through a nationwide network of post offices, with the aim of becoming "the most accessible and trustworthy bank in Japan." For more information, visit https://www.jp-bank.japanpost.jp/en_index.html

About Pie Systems and Pie Systems Japan

Pie Systems streamlines the process of VAT-free shopping for tourists, maximizing value and efficiency for both tourists and merchants alike. With the fully digitized end-to-end solution PIE VAT, merchants can facilitate, and tourists can claim VAT refunds at the touch of a button on their mobile device. For more information, visit https://www.pievat.com/

