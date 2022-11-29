Ribera del Duero and Rueda, Spain’s Most Prestigious Wine Regions, Spotlight Independent Specialty Food & Wine Retailers
Powerhouse specialty food and wine retailers discover increases in sales growth and consumer engagement through innovative “Ribera y Rueda” campaign.
Specialty retailers are the perfect venue to generate the word-of-mouth and personal recommendations that build long-term customer loyalty.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ribera del Duero and Rueda, iconic wine regions in Northwest Spain’s Castilla y León province have developed an innovative multi-channel marketing initiative in partnership with independent specialty food retailers across the United States.
— Pablo Olay
“We’re collaborating with the retail tastemakers who plant the seeds of knowledge and long-term appreciation,” said industry veteran Greg O’Neill, leader of this grassroots effort on behalf of Taste Network, a specialized food and beverage marketing agency.
Ribera’s Tempranillo (red) and Rueda’s Verdejo (white) wines are being placed at center-stage by some of the country’s most leading-edge retailers. After years as “insider wines,” consumer thirst for new wine experiences is stimulating sales and increasing interest in the food pairing approachability of these wines
Thirty-six food and wine retailers across the country are currently involved, including Di Bruno Bros., Greene Grape, Antonelli’s Cheese, Zingerman’s, Spanish Table, Milk Bar, Cheese Plus, and others.
“The Ribera y Rueda campaign provided useful resources on Ribera del Duero and Rueda wines” said Sande Friedman, category manager at Di Bruno, in a statement. “We’ve been in business for over eight decades but have only been able to sell wine for five years. Not only are our sales of Ribera del Duero and Rueda wines up about 300 percent, but they’ve helped us become one of the highest volume wine retailers in PA, excluding the state-run liquor stores.”
Kendall Antonelli of Antonelli’s Cheese Shop in Austin, Texas, found value in the program and held classes and tastings for consumers and the trade.
“We’ve loved partnering with Rueda y Ribera to spread the word about these sometimes overlooked, yet always crowd-pleasing wines and regions,” said Antonelli. “These wines are cheese-friendly and we know they will be a hit while letting the cheese shine too.”
Brooklyn’s Greene Grape Wine & Spirits sources products matching the environmental and social values of its customers. Manager Michele Thomas said she loves “getting caught in the minutia and getting nerdy with the wines, and at the end of our day, our customers appreciate the creative ways we think about the business. Ribera y Rueda are included in our monthly “Pouroscope” so clients can consult the stars and find out which wine matches their zodiac signs. Our monthly Spotify playlist features specific tracks to accompany these wines, along with food recommendations to enhance the complete experience.”
Taste Network president Pablo Olay, said of the effort: “Rueda Verdejo is the number one selling white wine in Spain, and Ribera del Duero’s Tempranillo wines are already considered among the country’s greatest reds. Who tells that story best? Not a big box store or supermarket, but specialty retailers are the perfect venue to generate the word-of-mouth and personal recommendations that build long-term customer loyalty and a desire to share this discovery with their friends.”
--
Ribera del Duero and Rueda are Spain’s most prestigious wine regions for red and white wines. Rueda is best known for its brilliant white wines made from the indigenous grape variety called Verdejo, while Ribera del Duero’s reputation has been built on rich red wines made from Tempranillo. https://riberaruedawine.com/
Taste Network is on a mission to re-think typical food and wine marketing strategies, forge new standards, partner with the best in the industry and help promote sustainable and ethical brands . The NYC and Atlanta-based company was founded in 2002. https://www.tastenetwork.com/
DAN FREDMAN
DFPR
+1 323-899-9463
email us here