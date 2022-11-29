Global Alpha Lipoic Acid Market to reach USD 143 million by 2026
Alpha Lipoic Acid manufacturing companies are mainly from China. The top three companies are Tonghe, Fushilai Pharmaceutical, and Shyndec.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha-lipoic acid has caught many eyeballs in recent years. It is an organic compound that acts as a powerful antioxidant in the body. Alpha-lipoic acid is an organic compound found in all human cells. Ongoing research suggests that it may play a role in weight loss, diabetes, and other health conditions.
Our recent study showed that the Global Alpha Lipoic Acid market had a total revenue of 75 M USD in 2016 and increased to 97 M USD in 2020. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we predicted that the value of Alpha Lipoic Acid markets could be 143 M USD by 2026. The CAGR of Alpha Lipoic Acid is 6% from 2021 to 2026.
Asia Pacific was the largest revenue market, with a market share of 50% in 2016 and 55% in 2020, an increase of 5%. In 2020, the Europe market share was 24%, ranking second. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote the development of the market.
Alpha Lipoic Acid sale companies are mainly from China; the industry concentrate rate is high. The top three companies are Tonghe, Fushilai Pharmaceutical, and Shyndec, with a revenue market share of 55%, 24%, and 7% in 2020.
The report also assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will drive the growth of the industry. Considering previous growth patterns, growth drivers, and current and future trends, we also forecast the overall growth of the global Alpha Lipoic Acid market during the next few years. The global Alpha Lipoic Acid market will reach USD million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of % during the analysis period.
Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/arsta/global-alpha-lipoic-acid-market-research-report-2022
Related Report Categories:
1. Specialty Chemicals Market Reports
2. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Reports
For Tailor-made research services, please visit https://www.marketresearchreports.com/custom-market-research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets, which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn