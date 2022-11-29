Phytosterols Market To Hit US$ 1,213.3 Million by 2027, At a CAGR of 8.39% | BASF, Arboris, Unilever and Others

Phytosterols Market Global Report Share

The phytosterols market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, leading to the demand for foods that are rich in phytosterols.

The global phytosterols market reached a value of US$ 756.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,213.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.39% during 2022-2027.

Phytosterols, or plant sterols, represent naturally occurring bioactive compounds that are structurally similar to cholesterol found in animals. They are commonly available in unrefined vegetable oils, whole grains, seeds, nuts, legumes, etc., and are mainly consumed to block the absorption of cholesterol in the digestive system. Phytosterols interfere with the intestinal absorption of cholesterol by displacing its molecules from micelles and facilitating its excretion, which aids in minimizing blood cholesterol levels. They maintain an overall healthy body by preventing ailments, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity, numerous types of cancer, etc.

The growing prevalence of chronic disorders, such as hypercholesterolemia and cancer, is primarily augmenting the phytosterols market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for food items and dietary supplements that are rich in phytosterols, on account of their potential health benefits, is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing number of products, including milk, sausages, baked goods, yogurts, spreads, margarine, etc., that are fortified with the compound to improve their nutritional content is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the rising utilization of herbal and mineral extracts as food additives is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of phytosterols as an essential ingredient in dark chocolate formulations is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the expanding personal care sector and the inflating popularity of phytosterols in anti-aging creams and lotions, owing to their skin-replenishing and anti-inflammatory properties, are also stimulating the market growth. In line with this, several product innovations and extensive R&D to enhance the therapeutic benefits of these bioactive compounds are expected to fuel the phytosterols market in the coming years.

• Arboris

• Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM)

• BASF (OTCMKTS: BASFY)

• Cargill

• Cognis

• Lipofoods

• Matrix Fine Sciences

• Pharmachem Laboratories Inc

• Raisio Group

• Unilever

The report has segmented the global phytosterols market on the basis of product type, application, aircraft type, technology and region.

Based on Product Type:

• Beta-Sitosterols

• Campesterols

• Stigmasterols

• Others

Based on Application:

• Food Ingredients

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Others

Geographical Analysis:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

