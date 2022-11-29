/EIN News/ -- November 29, 2022





Clinigen adds pharmacovigilance capabilities with acquisition of

Drug Safety Navigator

Clinigen Limited (‘Clinigen’ or the ‘Company’), the global pharmaceutical services company, has agreed to acquire Drug Safety Navigator Inc. (‘DSN’), a specialist pharmacovigilance service provider based in the US. This acquisition enables Clinigen to add vital pharmacovigilance capabilities to its leading pharma services offering for pharmaceutical and biotech clients.

Establishing and maintaining effective pharmacovigilance is increasingly challenging in a globally diverse and complex regulatory environment. DSN provides a suite of global pharmacovigilance (‘PV’) services for clients, including adverse event reporting and medical monitoring as well as call centre support and PV system audits, for both clinical and post-marketed medical products.

The acquisition is in line with Clinigen’s strategy of further building out its pharma service offering across the medical product lifecycle to drive value for pharmaceutical and biotech clients.

David Bryant, Chief Executive Officer, Clinigen, said:

“The acquisition of Drug Safety Navigator represents an important step in expanding our service offering to pharma and biotech companies across the globe and provides another touchpoint to engage with our clients along the medicine lifecycle. Drug Safety Navigator has built a formidable reputation providing pharmacovigilance services to its client base with whom it enjoys extremely strong relationships, and this acquisition provides an important entry into pharmacovigilance services which Clinigen hopes to build out further. We are excited about having Drug Safety Navigator as part of the Clinigen family.”

Molly James, President, Drug Safety Navigator, said:

“We are proud that over the last 10 years we have built an organization that offers our clients in the US and beyond a suite of world-class pharmacovigilance solutions to ensure patient safety. Being part of Clinigen will enable us to realise the next stage of our growth plans and expand into additional geographies and offerings for existing and new clients across both pre and post-marketing phases of the medical product lifecycle.”

– Ends –

Contact details

Clinigen Limited +44 (0)7957 984570 Michelle Shearly, Director of Communications michelle.shearly@clinigengroup.com Consilium Strategic Communications



Mary-Jane Elliott / Matthew Cole / Jessica Hodgson



Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 Clinigen@consilium-comms.com





Notes to Editors

About Clinigen

Clinigen is a global, specialist pharmaceutical services company focused on providing ethical access to medicines. Its mission is to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time. The Group operates from sites in North America, Europe, Africa and the Asia Pacific. Clinigen has more than 1,000 employees across five continents in 15 countries, with supply and distribution hubs and operational centres of excellence in key long-term growth regions. The Group works with 32 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies providing access across more than 120 countries.

For more information on Clinigen, please visit http://www.clinigen.com

About Drug Safety Navigator

Drug Safety Navigator is a pharmacovigilance (PV) company focused on helping pharmaceutical and biotech clients navigate the best course to maintain patient safety -- from adverse event reporting and medical monitoring to call centre support and PV system audits. Drug Safety Navigator is based in the Research Triangle Park (RTP) area of North Carolina, US.

For more information on Drug Safety Navigator, please visit http://www.drugsafetynavigator.com