Less than 33% Of American Women Have Considered Eco-Friendly Period Products, Feminine Hygiene Study Reveals
A new feminine hygiene study has revealed that less than 33% of American women have considered using eco-friendly alternatives to disposable menstrual products.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study on public opinion and choices for feminine hygiene care has revealed that less than 33% of American women have considered sustainable alternatives to disposable menstrual products, despite nationwide shortages this year.
The study, by feminine hygiene brand, Private Matters, asked consumers across America a range of questions on their buying habits and opinions for period products. The study highlights attitudes toward intimate care and environmentally-friendly alternatives to disposable tampons and pads.
“It’s surprising that only about a third of women in America have considered switching to more sustainable period products considering this year’s shortage and the potential savings. Every year we see more and more alternatives on the market, so it’s a shame that more people aren’t considering the switch,” said Kirsten, co-founder of Private Matters.
The research also revealed that 68% of American consumers use either disposable tampons or sanitary pads. But while these are still the most popular menstrual products, there is growing concern about their environmental impact, with 65% of consumers stating they are aware of the environmental benefits of alternatives.
Every year billions of tampons and pads are bought in America, with a person who menstruates using between 5000 and 15,000 pads or tampons in their lifetime. Both pads and tampons contain a surprising amount of plastic, with a pack of sanitary pads reportedly containing the same amount of plastic as four or five carrier bags.
“The number of people still using tampons and pads isn’t all that surprising as they’ve been the dominant products for years. Most women start using one or the other in their early teenage years and stick with them.
“Hopefully, we’ll see a turn in the tide towards more sustainable period products. Switching to an alternative is an easy way to prevent the creation of more landfill waste, cut down plastic pollution in our oceans, and save money,” said Kirsten at Private Matters.
The study also revealed that convenience, hygiene, and comfort are the most important factors when buying period products. Nearly 20% of respondents stated hygiene is their primary concern.
“It’s completely understandable that people are worried about hygiene, and we understand that at Private Matters. That’s why our products are all designed to be used with sustainable alternatives and help women feel fresh and confident at all times of the month,” said Kirsten.
