India Organic Food Market Overview, Size, Leading Companies, Growth and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

The India organic food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 25.25% during 2022-2027. Organic food represents the product of an agricultural system that avoids the application of pesticides, growth regulators, man-made fertilizers, and livestock feed additives. It assures consumers that toxic pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and synthetic fertilizers are not used in the food production, and the livestock has not been given growth hormones or antibiotics. In addition, organic food also ensures that strict cultivation standards have been adhered to with respect to the impact on water, soil, and air support environmental protection. As a result, this product is widely available in supermarkets, specialty stores, hypermarkets, and convenience stores across the country.

India Organic Food Market Trends:

The rising consciousness and awareness among consumers toward the nutrient content and the quality of meals is primarily driving the India organic food market. Besides this, the strong economic change, the emerging trend of urbanization, the inflating income levels, and the vast consumer expenditure on health and wellness products are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to promote organic farming by providing financial support and subsidies to farmers is also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the escalating prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular illnesses, and the growing popularity of sustainable cultivation practices by the leading manufacturers, owing to the increasing environmental concerns, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the introduction of vegan, no-cholesterol, and gluten-free snacks that can safely be ingested by individuals suffering from lactose-intolerant and celiac disease is expected to bolster the India organic food market in the coming years.

India Organic Food Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India organic food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Suminter India Organics Private Limited

• Nature Bio-Foods Limited

• Organic India Private Limited

• Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt.Ltd

• Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt.Ltd

• ElWorld Agro

• Mother Earth

• Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt.Ltd

• Morarka Organic Foods Pvt.Ltd

• Nature Pearls Pvt.Ltd

• Conscious Food Private Limited

• Nourish Organics Foods Pvt Ltd

• EcoFarms (India) Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India organic food market based on product type, distribution channel and region.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Organic Beverages

• Organic Cereal and Food Grains

• Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy

• Organic Spices and Pulses

• Organic Processed Food

• Organic Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

