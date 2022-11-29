Submit Release
Montgomery County Council Meets on Nov. 29 at 10:30 a.m. to Vote on Measures to Expand Economic Development Opportunities and Support Phase Two of the U.S. 29 Bus Rapid Transit Project

MARYLAND, November 29 - Also on Nov. 29: Council tribute to the outgoing members of the 19th Council and vote to reaffirm the Council’s steadfast commitment to racial equity across Montgomery County government and advancing social justice issues

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, November 29 at 10:30 a.m. The afternoon session will begin at 1 p.m. with a proclamation presentation by Councilmember Craig Rice, recognizing the 20th Anniversary of the BlackRock Center for the Arts. In addition, a proclamation will be presented by Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Sidney Katz recognizing the retirement of Judge Patricia Mitchell.

At 2 p.m. the Council will hold a ceremony to mark the conclusion of the final Council session of the 19th County Council.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below. 

