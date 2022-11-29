With 10.44% CAGR, Thermal Flow Meter Market Size Worth $50.45 billion by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The global OLED Technology Market size is anticipated to surpass $50.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.44% from 2021 to 2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global OLED Technology Market size is anticipated to surpass $50.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.44% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. Rapid adoption of the OLED in the smartphones is analyzed to be the major driving factor for the OLED market. Adding to this, the rising investments and the expansions in the OLED technologies with the growing demand from automotive sector is contributing to the market growth rate. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the OLED Technology Market highlights the following areas –

• The growing developments in the manufacturing firms for the development of the new OLED technologies is analyzed to contribute in the establishment of strong market position. In April 2021, Universal Display Corporation and LG announced the extension of their long-term agreements with the signing of new OLED Technology License and Material Purchase Agreements.

• OLED Technology market follow indirect distribution channels. Most of the sales done in this industry are through their own distribution or indirect networks, with many companies having their standard and licensed distributors.

• OLED Work panels last over 30 times longer than inefficient incandescent light bulbs. In addition, recent studies have shown that OLED lightning will become about as efficient as LEDs already are. These provides upto 80 percent better efficiency, making clearly the energy-savings with OLED lightning compared to the traditional light bulb.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Application - Display and lighting dominated the OLED Technology market with a value share of approximately 92% in 2020, owning to widespread applications in the industry. Automotive sector is analysed to grow at highest CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The significant usage of OLED technology in the smartphones, television is set to boost the demand for OLED market.

• By Product Type - OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) is a light emitting technology, made by placing a series of organic thin films between two conductors. When electric current is applied, a bright light is emitted. OLEDs are emissive displays that do not require a backlight and so are thinner and more efficient than LCD displays.

• By Geography - APAC dominated the OLED Technology market with a value share of approximately 44% in 2020, owning to significant adoption of smartphones in countries such as China, India, Taiwan and Japan. The growing expansions in the manufacturing sectors in display units is set to further escalate the market growth rate.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large OLED Technology Industry are -

1. BDE technology

2. Everdisplay Optronics

3. LG Display

4. Sharp

5. Visonox

