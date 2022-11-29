At 7.5% CAGR, Global Fixed Capacitor Market Size to Hit US$13.8 billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fixed Capacitor Market size is anticipated to surpass US$13.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. This growth is attributed to the rapid digitalization, technological advancements, growing need for electric circuitry across multiple industry verticals, growing market demand for consumer electronics and the growth of the automotive industry. In power supply systems, these fixed capacitors help in the power generation, transmission and distribution of electric charges. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fixed Capacitor Market highlights the following areas –

• In the Fixed Capacitor market report, the multilayer ceramic capacitor segment is analyzed to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is due to its operational capabilities in high temperature, high stability and capacitance.

• By end-use industry in the Fixed Capacitor Market report, the automotive industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period due to factors such as the increasing adoption of EVs, advanced driver-assistance systems and usage of advanced electronic devices.

• The APAC region had the largest share of 39% in the global Fixed Capacitor Market size, owing to factors such as rising consumer demand for electronic devices, government initiatives encouraging the usage of EVs and the presence of major manufacturers.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Product Type - Based on product type, the multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) segment in the Fixed Capacitor Market report is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth of the segment is mainly driven by the high-temperature operational capabilities, high stability and high capacitance.

• By End-user Industry - Based on the end-use industry, the automotive segment in the Fixed Capacitor Market report is analyzed to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors such as the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle technologies, government mandates for vehicles with advanced driver-assistance systems and increased use of advanced electronic devices in the automobile industry to ensure vehicle safety.

• By Geography - APAC dominated the global Fixed Capacitor Market with a market share of 39% in 2021. The region is also analyzed to have a significant growth over the forecasting period, owing to factors such as rising consumer demand for electronic devices, government initiatives encouraging the use of electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Fixed Capacitor Industry are -

1. Hitachi Energy

2. Samsung Electro-Mechanics

3. KEMET Corporation

4. Kyocera Corporation

5. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

