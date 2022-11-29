At 20.53% CAGR, Global Modular TV Market Size to Hit US$13.96 billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Modular TV Market size is anticipated to surpass $13.96 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.53% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. Modular TV is essentially a TV with a screen that can change its size and aspect ratio by linking together with other modules. With the increasing demand of broadcasting data in big screens at various public places tend to bring significant growth in the demand of Modular TV, further driving its market growth. Different display technologies are now being incorporated in Modular TV to offer supreme visual experience to the viewers which includes adoption of microLED screen over the OLED display and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Modular TV Market highlights the following areas –

• The increasing demand of broadcasting data in big screens at various public places coupled with rising adoption of modular TV sets for residential applications is analysed to significantly drive the Modular TV Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• OLED technology in Modular TV is analysed to hold highest share 35.13% in 2021 owing to its wide range of advantages as compared to other technologies.

• Commercial applications is expected to hold the highest market share 33.72% in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of broadcasting any video with supreme visual experience to large amount of viewers.

• Asia-Pacific is analysed to hold the highest share in 2021 owing to the availability of huge demand of modular TV for marketing and advertising applications coupled with increasing urbanisation.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Technology - The Modular TV Market Report is segmented into LED, OLED, QLED and Others. OLED technology in Modular TV is analysed to hold highest share of 35.13% in 2021 owing to its wide range of advantages as compared to other technologies. Of the modern and easily available television screen types, OLED is analysed to be the most adopted technology for the modular TV across the globe.

• By Application - the Modular TV Market Report is segmented into Commercial, Industrial, Residential and Governmental. Commercial applications is analysed to hold the highest share 33.72% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing demand of broadcasting any video with supreme visual experience to large amount of viewers for various commercial applications such as marketing or advertising.

• By Geography - Asia-Pacific is analysed to be the major region with a share of 30% in 2021 for the Modular TV Market owing to the availability of huge demand of modular TV for marketing and advertising applications coupled with increasing urbanisation. Moreover, according to World Bank Reports, the growth in urban population elevated from 58% in 2018 to 60% in 2020 in Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Modular TV Industry are -

1. Samsung Electronics

2. LG

3. Panasonic

4. Sony

5. Hisense

