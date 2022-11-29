Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Sued By Block & Leviton LLP for Securities Law Violations

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE and certain of its executives, for securities fraud. The complaint was brought in United States District Court for the District of Nevada and is captioned Salbenblatt v. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc., No. 2:22-cv-01976 (D. Nev.) and is brought on behalf of investors that incurred damages on their purchases in Vintage Wine Estates common stock between October 13, 2021 and September 13, 2022, inclusive.

A class has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Investors who purchased Vintage Wine Estates shares between October 13, 2021 and September 13, 2022 and who lost money are strongly encouraged to contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or to visit our website for information on the case.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is January 13, 2023.

What is this all about?

Vintage Wine Estates is a US-based vintner consisting of over 60 brands of wines and spirits, totaling roughly 3 million cases annually. On September 13, 2022, after the market had closed, Vintage Wine Estates reported disappointing financial results for fiscal year 2022 and disclosed that previously issued financial results contained inaccuracies and should no longer be relied upon.

Vintage Wine Estates disclosed that it "recorded $19.1 million in non-cash inventory adjustments identified through efforts t[o] improve and strengthen inventory management, processes and reporting." Additionally, the Company disclosed that "the [fourth] quarter included approximately $6.8 million in overhead burden that was related to the first and second quarter of fiscal 2022, but not material to the respective periods."

Following these disclosures, Vintage Wine Estates shares plummeted 40.3% in intraday trading on September 14, 2022 on elevated trading volume.

