METALEX ANNOUNCES FURTHER INCREASE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Metalex Ventures Ltd. MTX announces that, further to its news releases of November 22 and November 25, 2022, it has further increased its Offering to a total of $2,267,100 from the previously announced $2,000,000. All other aspects of the Offering remain as disclosed in the November 22nd news release.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Chairman

