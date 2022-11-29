Submit Release
METALEX ANNOUNCES FURTHER INCREASE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES./

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Metalex Ventures Ltd. MTX announces that, further to its news releases of November 22 and November 25, 2022, it has further increased its Offering to a total of $2,267,100 from the previously announced $2,000,000. All other aspects of the Offering remain as disclosed in the November 22nd news release.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

