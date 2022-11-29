Samyang Foods' Buldak Hot Chicken Flavor Ramen to Sponsor 2022 MAMA AWARDS

Samyang Foods sponsors 2022 MAMA AWARDS to celebrate 10th anniversary of Buldak Hot Chicken Flavor Ramen

Samyang Foods (KRX: 003230) announced on 29th of November that it will sponsor 2022 MAMA AWARDS to mark the 10th anniversary of its launch of Buldak Hot Chicken Flavor Ramen.

Started in 1999 as the Mnet Video Music Festival, Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA AWARDS) grew into an Asian-level music awards ceremony for the first time in Korea in 2009, establishing itself as the best music awards ceremony in Korea. Starting this year, MAMA has been rebranded as MAMA AWARDS. The newly-named event will be held on November 29th and 30th at Kyocera Dome Osaka, Japan.

Samyang Foods plans to promote Buldak Hot Chicken Flavor Ramen to the world by operating a booth inside the venue during the event and producing collaborative videos with K-pop artists.

Samyang Foods' Buldak booth will hold an interactive event that is familiar to Japanese consumers. In addition, the promotional VCR produced in collaboration with a K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE will be unveiled at MAMA AWARDS.

A Samyang Foods official said, "Samyang Foods has sponsored numerous global events in the Americas and Europe throughout this year to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its launch of Hot Chicken Flavor Ramen. Through participation in the upcoming music event in Asia (Japan), we will deliver the message of fun and challenge with music." He added, "We will show the potential of Samyang Foods' Hot Chicken Flavor Ramen to the world by launching localized flavors for each country."

Meanwhile, Samyang Foods has been providing active support to Samyang Japan, established in 2019, for its successful entry into the major Japanese food market.

