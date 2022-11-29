LBank Weekly Listing Report, 28th November 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 28th November.

Project: MTW

Listing date: 28th November

Key words: Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://www.mtworld.io/

About:

MT WORLD is committed to creating a decentralized multiverse driven by UGC, Connect & Create to Earn. We hope to change the tradition, bring about a new revolution, and build an ecology with real sustainable value. Users access MT WORLD and get an ID Pass to settle in, and then they can have their own Avatar digital person and become a digital citizen. Buy equipment for your Avatar, and determine your appearance, luck and other attributes in each field. Gain benefits through a series of interactive and active behaviors such as creating, experiencing various games or social content, inviting users, and participating in staking mining.

Project: NEOM

Listing date: 28th November

Key words: Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.neom-token.com

About:

To solve tomorrow's challenges, we must face them today, no matter how difficult it may seem. At NEOM, we are addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity by gathering the brightest-minded communities dedicated to reshaping what a sustainable future might look like 20-30 years from now and building it today. We are redefining the future now and NEOM is open for business. It's an attempt to do something you've never done before, and the time comes when the world needs new thinking and new solutions. Simply put, NEOM will be a destination and home for those who dream big and want to join in building new models for sustainable living, work and prosperity.

Project: TOLLS

Listing date: 1st December

Key words: Listed on digifinex, KLAY

Official Website: www.tolls.co.kr

About:

TOLLS Token is Blockchain Fintech from a Perspective of Payment and Settlement. The current affiliated-store's payment settlement method has various problems. TOLLS TOKEN introduces blockchain technology to the settlement of affiliated-store's payments in order to solve these problems. We want to go a step further to address these problems and create a system that allows individuals without operators to easily make payments. Ultimately, we will create a system that distributes TOLLS with fees incurred by paying, and later allows to pay in kind with TOLLS. We have carefully planned for the next four years and will do our best to stabilize the system.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 21st November to 27th November 2022

Name: ASC

Weekly gain: 151%

Official Website: https://airship-x.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/asc/usdt

Name: QI

Weekly gain: 105%

Official Website: https://benqi.fi/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/qi/usdt

Name: RXT

Weekly gain: 9%

Official Website: https://www.rimaunangis.world/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/rxt/usdt

Name: USDG

Official Website: https://usdgcoin.org

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/usdg/usdt

Weekly Listing Summary

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

