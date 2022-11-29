Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market to Reach US$1.8 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The use of the said ingredient beyond the regular use in infant formula would allow the market to grow.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Galacto-oligosaccharides market size is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Galacto-Oligosaccharides also known as oligogalactose or transgalactooligosaccharides belong to the group of prebiotics. Additionally, it is a non-digestible food ingredients that settles in one’s gut and helps in the secretion of beneficial bacteria or bifidobacteria. The said form of ingredient benefits kids for proper absorption of nutrients and maintaining flourishing gut flora. Probiotics (Lactobacillus) or (Saccharomyces Boulardi) and Prebiotics (GOS) are interdependent, hence one cannot totally exclude the other. The former is a group of bacteria while the latter acts as a probable food for the good bacterial class. The said relation is expressed in the most common terminology, however, chemically the functioning is complex. Furthermore, GOS has been covertly used as a sweetener for basic milk items such as raw milk or infant nutrition. It allows for better mix and shelf stability while simultaneously reducing the overall lactose protein.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Galacto-oligosaccharides Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe’s galacto-oligosaccharides market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. The said product is obtained and broken down from lactose, and Europe’s milk and confectionery industry readily allow for product expansion. Further, the said compound has been actively used in infant formula, for which an active demand has been felt in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to the rise within the use of end-products industry and robust infrastructural capabilities present and in-works which would substantiate demand fulfillment.

2. The use of the said ingredient beyond the regular use in infant formula would allow the market to grow. However, a reduction in the overall global fertility would hamper the already established infant section.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market Segmentation Analysis- By Form : The Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market based on the form can be further segmented into powder and syrup. Syrup held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : The galacto-oligosaccharides market based on the application can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Others. Dietary Supplements held a dominant market share in the year 2021. One of the primary reasons for the same is a heightened consumption of infant formula, which has been considered as an alternative to breast milk.

Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The galacto-oligosaccharides market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. Europe held a dominant market share of 32% in the year 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Galacto-Oligosaccharides Industry are -

1. Nissin Sugar,

2. Friesland Campina

3. Kerry Group,

4. Samyang (Jeon Jung Yoon),

5. Clasado BioSciences,

