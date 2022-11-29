Traffic Fatality: 900 Block of K Street, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday, November 25, 2022, in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 1:30 pm, a pedestrian was at the rear of his 2004 Cadillac Escalade unloading/loading items into the rear cargo area. The Cadillac was stopped in the roadway, and not along the curb. A 2013 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. The Ford ran into the back of the parked Cadillac and struck the pedestrian, causing him to be pinned between the front of the Ford and the rear of the Cadillac. The driver of the Ford remained on scene.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 72-year-old Ralph Patrick Williams, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.