Traffic Fatality: 5200 Block of Central Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in the 5200 block of Central Avenue, Southeast.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 6:03 pm, a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northwest in the 5200 block of Central Avenue, Southeast. A 2020 Wolf EX-150 (150cc) scooter was traveling southeast on Central Avenue, Southeast.  As the Chevrolet turned left towards the 5100 block of Ayers Place, Southeast, the scooter collided head-on with the Chevrolet. The operator of scooter, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and came to final rest in the roadway.  The driver of the Chevrolet remained on scene.

 

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 28-year-old Bredarius Lanford, of Southeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

