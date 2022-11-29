Unsaturated Polyester Resin Production Cost: Price Trend Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027 | Syndicated Analytics

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Production Cost Analysis

Unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) is a form of thermoset molding resin used in manufacturing glass fiber-reinforced plastics (FRPs).

The latest report by Syndicated Analytics titled "Unsaturated Polyester Resin Production Cost Analysis 2022-2027: Capital Investment, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Operating Cost, Industry Trends and Revenue Statistics" offers the requisite knowledge one requires before foraying into the unsaturated polyester resin industry.

Unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) is a form of thermoset molding resin used in manufacturing glass fiber-reinforced plastics (FRPs). It exhibits numerous physical properties, such as high tensile strength, binding strength, and resistance against chemicals, corrosion, heat, water, etc. Unsaturated polyester resins are preferred over metallic alternatives, such as steel and aluminum, owing to their ease of fabrication and cost-effectiveness. As a result, UPR is widely utilized in manufacturing composite materials, laminated panels, wood paints, coatings, coloring pastes, sanitary ware, and corrugated panels.

The rising demand for fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP) across several industries, such as marine, construction, and transportation, is primarily driving the unsaturated polyester resins market. Moreover, the increasing construction of residential and commercial spaces is also fueling the adoption of unsaturated polyester resins to manufacture doors, building panels, concrete rebars, and floor grafting. Besides this, the escalating need for UPRs to produce high-performance components in the marine industry, such as decks and hulls of boats and wind turbine blades, is further bolstering the global market. Furthermore, the growing need for UPRs in the chemical industry to produce gel coats, adhesives, composites, castings, pigment pastes, etc., is positively impacting the market growth. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of UPRs in the automotive sector to make durable and high-performance components, such as body panels, bonnets, bumpers, fenders, etc., is also catalyzing the growth of the global market. Additionally, the key market players are extensively investing in R&D activities to launch biobased UPRs with improved recyclability and enhanced strength, which is anticipated to propel the global unsaturated polyester resins market in the coming years.

