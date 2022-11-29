Cubilose Market worth $257.4 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Awareness About The Health Benefits of Cubilose Gives Rise to the Demand For Cubilose Among Health-Conscious People Fuelling The Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cubilose Market size is estimated to reach $257.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cubilose is a nest prepared by the salivary secretion of specific swiftlets during their breeding stage and is considered a valuable traditional Chinese medicine. It's a well-known Asian traditional cuisine with a variety of nutritional and/or therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, anti-influenza, skin regeneration, and bone strengthening. (Edible bird’s nest) EBNs or cubilose are classified as white, yellow, or red depending on their color. White EBN makes up over 90% of the EBN supply. The creation of Yellow and Red EBN is thought to be the result of the oxidation of White EBN. Red EBN is the most expensive product on the market. Cubilose is made up of 40-60% protein, 20-30% carbohydrates, 10-15% water, potassium, and trace amounts of vitamins and minerals. N-acetylneuraminic acid (NANA), the main type of sialic acids, makes up 9-12 percent of the dry material in the nest.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Cubilose-Market-Research-513482

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cubilose Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Global Cubilose Market) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of China which is the largest edible bird nests user country in the world, with a demand of 80 metric tonnes a year, as per the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Cubilose Market growth is being driven by the approved impacts of edible bird nests (EBN) extract including anti-viral action, advancing cell growth and skin whitening, suggested to be based on the functioning of an active constituent, N-acetylneuraminic acid (NANA), However, Edible bird's nests are amidst the most high-priced animal products partaken by humans, with nests being marketed at prices up to around $3,000 per pound ($6,600/kg), relying on grading and this is one of the factors hampering the growth of the Cubilose Market.

3. Cubilose Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cubilose Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513482

Segmental Analysis:

Cubilose Market Segmentation Analysis - By Type : The Cubilose Market based on type can be further segmented into Freeze-Dried Concentrated Bird’s Nest and Bottled Bird’s Nest. The Freeze-Dried Concentrated Bird’s Nest Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Cubilose Market Segmentation Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The Cubilose Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, and Online Channels.

Cubilose Market Segmentation Analysis - By Geography : The Cubilose Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Cubilose Market) held the largest share with 45% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cubilose Industry are -

1. Skrine

2. Enest Group

3. Dragon One

4. Xiamen Shuangdanma Industry Development Co. Ltd.

5. Xiamen Yonganyan

Click on the following link to buy the Cubilose Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513482

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Protein and Amino Acids Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7454/protein-amino-acids-market.html

B. Vitamins Global Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Vitamins--Global-Market-Research-510688

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062