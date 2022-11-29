Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market to Reach $96.39 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Trend towards Integration of Artificial Intelligence Propels the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market is anticipated to reach $96.39 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Customer relationship management (CRM) is a system for managing all of company's customer and potential customer relationships and interactions. The rising need for automated customer engagement, expanding the breadth of digital operations, and improving customer experience, data management and service management and services are all driving demand for CRM systems in many sectors across the world. Furthermore, advances in cloud computing technology, the emergence of serverless computing and hybrid cloud computing, and the availability of various service models such as SaaS, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) are expected to propel the CRM market particularly for marketing automation and business process management over the forecast period. The pandemic of Covid-19 has also aided market expansion. In order to enhance retention during a pandemic, businesses and organizations must finish more sales transactions, explore opportunities, and handle customer concerns than ever before. Organizations are increasingly focusing on more effective methods to engage with consumers in a remote working environment as a result of government mandated Work from Home (WFH) rules. As organizations focus on using the majority of CRM capabilities to service buyers, boost sales interaction, and increase staff productivity, this is expected to push the adoption and deployment of CRM solutions to their full potential. Hence, these factors will drive the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market size in the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated held the major market share in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the early adoption of new technologies, wide scale implementation by large enterprises and others.

2. The demand for Customer Relationship Management (Crm) is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of to the adoption of these services by SMEs globally.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market is segmented into Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises. Large Enterprises held the highest market share of 56% in 2020.

2. North America dominated the market by a market share of approximately 37% in 2020. The rising need for innovative CRM solutions from emerging nations such as China and India is also fuelling market expansion.

3. In June 2019, Salesforce, for instance, expanded its activities in the region with a USD 100 million investment in Japanese companies. Hence, such investments further are analysed to drive the market in the forecast period 2021-2026.

4. This market is segmented into On Premise and Cloud on the basis of deployment types. Cloud deployment model held the highest market share of 60% in 2020 and is anticipated to witness significant market growth during forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) industry are -

1. Salesforce Inc.

2. Microsoft Corporation

3. SAP SE

4. Oracle Corporation

5. ADOBE INC.

