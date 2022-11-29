Heart Health Functional Food Market worth $683.5 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Strict Restrictions And Fluctuations In Product Availability Are Hampering The Global Heart Health Functional Food Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Heart Health Functional Food Market size is estimated to reach $683.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Functional food for heart health is a form of dietary supplement that includes the elements needed to enhance metabolic syndromes of heart health. They normally include important nutritive constituents like vitamins and minerals, as well as polyunsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, fiber, and plant sterols, all of which are necessary for a healthy cardiovascular system. Nutritional value or nutritive value as a portion of food quality is the measure of a well-balanced ratio of the vital nutrients carbohydrates, fat, protein, minerals, and vitamins in items of food or diet regarding the nutrient needs of their consumer. Breakfast cereals, dairy products, edible oils, nutritious bars, and other foods that supply a variety of vital nutrients to the body for circulatory system support are included in this category. Bioactive peptides are recognized for their soaring tissue affinity, specificity, and effectiveness in enriching health. For this reason, the exploration for food-derived bioactive peptides has heightened exponentially.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Heart Health Functional Food Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Heart Health Functional Food Market) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging awareness regarding the advantages of partaking in functional foods and a steadily expanding geriatric population in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Heart Health Functional Food Market growth is being driven by the soaring intake of functional food with high nutritive value including minimally processed, whole foods together with fortified, enriched or enhanced foods owing to its advantages like encouraging the role of dietary fiber for heart health. However, the high cost of functional foods is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Global Heart Health Functional Food Market.

3. Heart Health Functional Food Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Heart Health Functional Foods Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Heart Health Functional Food Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type : The Heart Health Functional Food Market based on product type can be further segmented into Breakfast Cereals, Dairy Products, Edible Oils, Nutritional Bars, and Others.

Heart Health Functional Food Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The Heart Health Functional Food Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others. The Online Stores Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Heart Health Functional Food Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Heart Health Functional Food Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Heart Health Functional Food Industry are -

1. Nestle S.A.

2. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk

3. Marico Limited

4. Associated

5. Ruchi Soya

