IT Training Market Expects to Reach US$ 89 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 3.58%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “IT Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The global IT training industry size reached US$ 72.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 89 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.58% during 2023-2028.

IT Training Industry Outlook:

Information technology (IT) training involves imparting knowledge and skills associated with the design, application, development, implementation, and management of computer-based systems. It is a form of professional training that is generally provided by universities, businesses, and non-formal professional institutes for upskilling technical abilities required to execute information technology occupations. It also includes infrastructure, security, and database and prepares an organization in managing its data and resources effectively while enhancing the productivity of its employees. With the penetration of the latest technologies, all businesses require regular training programs to persist with the continuous developments in the technology sector, thus providing an impetus to the market.

List of Top IT Training Companies Worldwide:-

• Avent Academy

• CGS

• Corpex

• Dell

• ExecuTrain

• ExitCertified

• Fast Lane

• Firebrand

• Global Knowledge

• GP Strategies

• HP

• IBM

• ILX Group

• LearnQuest

• New Horizon

• Oracle

• QA

• SAP

Global IT Training Industry Growth Drivers:

The emergence of mobile-based IT training majorly drives the global market. This can be attributed to the increasing utilization of smart wearable and smartphone technology on account of rapid digitization that allows easy access to information without any time or location constraints. Coupled with this, leading companies are adopting e-learning solutions for IT training as they are less expensive, allow interactive learning, and provide more access options, thereby catalyzing the demand. In line with this, increasing investments by key players for the continuous expansion of e-learning methods is also significantly supporting the market. Moreover, the widespread integration of SaaS, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) with IT training modules is creating a positive market outlook.

Global IT Training Demand Analysis:

In addition, major IT training providers are concentrating on enhancing their professional services and providing a higher-quality learning experience to individuals who want to improve their skills, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Due to the growing preference for IT-skilled professionals across several businesses to complete numerous public and financial safety projects, this is significantly supporting the demand for IT training among the masses. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of the work-from-home (WFH) model on account of the coronavirus outbreak is contributing to the market. Some other driving the market further include significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry and rapid globalization.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

• IT Infrastructure Training

• Enterprise Application and Software Training

• Cyber Security Training

• Database and Big Data Training

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Corporate

• Schools and Colleges

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

