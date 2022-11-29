Eye and Face Protection Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Eye and Face Protection market size was valued at $1,237million in 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The Eye and Face Protection industry growth rate is attributed to the rising concern for the protection and safety of workers in the end-use industry such as healthcare owing to rise in the incidence of convenient methods adopted by frontline workers which is poised in bringing new opportunities. Moreover, with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic accelerating, there is an increased the need to prevent the spread of infection to and from health care workers (HCWs) and patients, thereby potentially raising the demand for various eye and face protection equipment such as face shields, surgical mask, respirators, and protective goggles. However, the standardization of guidelines regarding the production and use of eye and face protection continues to be inharmonious which are poised to hinder the Eye and Face Protection market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Eye and Face Protection Market highlights the following areas -

1. The factors such as rising adoption of various eye and face protections owing to rise in incidence of COVID-19 pandemic are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of Eye and Face Protection market.

2. Additionally, factors such as improved design and distinct benefits of eye and face protections over the conventional ones are to create opportunities paving a way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

Eye and Face Protection Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type: The eye spectacles held the largest market on account of the fact that this product type forms of protective eyewear that enclose the eye area in order to prevent particulates, infectious fluids, or chemicals from striking the eyes. Also, the segment is to hold its dominance through the forecast period 2021-2026 as these spectacles comes as wrap around hence; this broad scope of application that are intended to be worn by health professionals during healthcare procedures is also poised to hold the market share.

Eye and Face Protection Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel: The large share can be attributed to the consistent increase in number of drugs stores and retail pharmacies in countries such as Brazil, India, and China coupled with rising trend amongst the market players for the ample availability of eye and face protections as there is a surge in the cases of viral infection related to COVID-19 is attributed to positively affect market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the presence of strong distribution channels and increased adoption preferences shown by the citizens of the regions.

Eye and Face Protection Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: orth America is the major region dominating the eye and face protection market with a market share of 37.90% in the year 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that the emergence of the U.S. as the hardest-hit countries after China has resulted in exponentially increased demand for eye and face protection equipment. Furthermore, the presence of economic relief bill in the hands of U.S. gives manufacturers protection against lawsuits when selling eye and face protection equipment to HCWs which further fuels the regional market share growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Eye and Face Protection industry are -

1. 3M Co.,

2. E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co.,

3. Honeywell International Inc.,

4. Ansell Limited,

5. Avon Rubber Plc.

