Dianña Releases Music Video for her Instant Christmas Classic “Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe”

Photo of Dianña wearing a red holiday dress sitting in a white high-back royal chair by a Christmas tree with mistletoe it.

Official Music Video now on YouTube

The song climbs to #9 on the Adult Contemporary Holiday Chart

For a new song from a new artist to reach this high on a holiday chart dominated by classic holiday songs is a real rarity.”
— Sam Kaiser, Veteran Music Promoter
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Official Music Video for “Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” by Dianña has been released on YouTube per her label Billeegee Productions. The video was filmed at Fonco Studios in Los Angeles (special effects and animation on projects like Star Wars, Star Trek and Beetlejuice) which added their expertise to some special moments in the video.

In only three weeks the single “Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” has climbed into the TOP 30 on the overall Adult Contemporary Chart at #24, also propelling Dianña to a TOP 5 Adult Contemporary Independent Artist ranking.

Dianña’s vocals are reminiscent of Karen Carpenter. “Several years ago I did a tribute show as Karen Carpenter in Las Vegas. I studied Karen’s unique vocal stylings so especially when I sing holiday songs it naturally comes out.”, said Dianña,

“Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” was produced by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak), and recorded in the studios of Kent Wells Productions in Nashville under the direction of Grammy nominated producer Kent Wells (Dolly Parton), who also makes a cameo vocal appearance in the song.

Dianña’s previous release “Hands” spent seven weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts inside the top 20, and she was the #1 independent artist on the Adult Contemporary charts for five of those weeks.

‘Mistletoe’ Official Music Video on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3ViCA9I

‘Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe’ on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3OMbKo0

Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry

Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe by Dianña - Official Music Video

