iZooto Partners With Local Media Consortium To Help Local Newsrooms Kickstart Audience Marketing

WAYNE, NEW JERSEY, US, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Local Media Consortium, a strategic alliance of local media publishers and iZooto, a publisher-first marketing automation platform, announced a strategic preferred partnership that will provide audience engagement and retention services to the LMC’s members. iZooto is a multi-channel platform enabling publisher growth via web push notifications, Messenger push notifications, app push notifications, onsite popups, and News Hub to help publishers build, engage, grow and monetize their readers throughout the publisher flywheel.

As the go-to marketing platform for media businesses, iZooto helps publishers depend less on the walled gardens and take charge of their own audience, making engaging with them easy. iZooto helps publishers build their own marketing list, covering both website and AMP visitors into an audience; helps them understand their audience better and reach out to specific audiences with personalized notifications; and helps them grow their repeat traffic and monetize their audience.

“The LMC exists to provide better benefits and revenue opportunities for its local media members, and adding iZooto as a partner will give our members additional opportunities to engage their readers with relevant conversations while also saving money,” said Fran Wills, CEO of the LMC. “iZooto’s unique audience engagement platforms will help publishers attract readers and, most importantly, keep them coming back.”

“We are excited to offer our marketing and engagement tools to local publishers. In this age of walled gardens, it is important that media companies take charge of their audiences and shift from a pageview mindset to an audience-first mindset. We are looking forward to working with the LMC community to bridge the gap between publishers and their readers,” said Neel Kothari, Founder and CEO, iZooto.

iZooto is built to enable digital newsrooms to solve their audience development and audience retention problems.

“With access to hundreds of new media businesses via the LMC, we will be able to provide comprehensive audience engagement solutions and earn incremental revenue for those who otherwise might not have had an opportunity to do so,” added Kunal Gandhi, US Business Head at iZooto.

Editors across 1000+ newsrooms use iZooto’s platform to engage their audience using web push notifications and generate more page views. Publishers like InsideNoVa, StackSports and Rollingout now generate as much as 15% of their total traffic using iZooto’s audience marketing platform, reducing their dependency on bigger tech platforms.

“Facebook now limits news content in its feed, limiting our reach to only a small percentage of our audience,” said Bruce Potter, Publisher, InsideNoVa. “With iZooto, we are able to reach all our subscribers, giving us a direct connection to our readers. With web push notifications, our reach is many times what it would be with Facebook. This makes iZooto an integral part of our marketing stack.”

About LMC

The Local Media Consortium delivers economic value through strategic partnerships on behalf of nearly 100 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 5,000 outlets. The LMC delivers over $50M in annual financial benefit to its members by harnessing their combined volume and scale to reduce costs and increase revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Meta, Monster and others.

About iZooto

iZooto is an audience engagement platform to help publishers, news websites and bloggers build, engage, and retain their audience using a wide variety of push notifications such as web push notifications, app push notifications, Messenger push notifications, News Hub for publishers, and even convert AMP site visitors into an audience. Publishers can also push ads to their audience using notifications and generate incremental revenue.

Over 15,000 publishers use iZooto to push out over 200B notifications every month. Leading brands including the likes of Times, Publisher Desk, Network 18, Summit Media, Khaleej Times, Mubasher, and Sanook use iZooto to engage their audience.