Cancer Stem Cells Market Share Worth US$923.7 Million by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

The Rising Number Of Cancer cases Along With Increasing Patient Awareness On Cancer Are The Major Factors Driving The Market Growth Cancer Stem Cells Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Cancer Stem Cell Market size was estimated at $923.7 million in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cancer Stem Cell industry is witnessing exponential growth owing to the rising number of clinical trials globally. Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs) represents a rare subset of cancer cells that express cell surface markers like CD24, CD44 and CD133. owing to the large number of ongoing pipeline projects for treatment of cancer, its application in oncology is predicted to experience higher growth rate. Cases of cancer is predicted to increase in a rapid pace. According to WHO, in the year 2018 around 18.1 million new cases were diagnosed and 9.6 million individuals died out of cancer. According to the Cancer research UK, the number of people diagnosed with cancer is predicted to rise in near future. By 2040, it is anticipated to reach 27.5 million new cases each year worldwide. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cancer Stem Cell Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Cancer Stem Cell Market held the largest revenue share of 42% in 2020 owing to the highest disposable income and growing geriatric population in this region.

2. According to WHO 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer was reported in the year 2020.

3. Increase in prevalence of breast cancer, growing medical tourism in various developing countries are the other factors boosting the market growth and provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global market expansion.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market is provided in the Cancer Stem Cell Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Cancer Stem Cell Market Segment Analysis – By Type of Cancer: Breast cancer segment accounted for largest revenue market share in the year 2020 owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer along with presence of large number of stem cell therapies for such cancer type. According to U.S. Breast Cancer Statistics, 1 in every 8 U.S. women develops invasive breast cancer in their life time. Lung cancer segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the ongoing developments and growing prevalence of lung malignancy globally by smoking and other habits.

Cancer Stem Cell Market Segment Analysis – By Application: Growing research on biology of CSCs and their signalling pathways, and surface markers are enabling the development of agents. Targeted Cancer Stem Cells segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2021-2026. The diagnose of prostate cancer stem cells allows a powerful tool to investigate the tumorigenic process and helps in developing therapies targeted to the stem cell.

Cancer Stem Cell Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America Cancer Stem Cell Market accounted for the 42% revenue share in 2020. This mainly attribute to the presence of significant number of organizations that are engages in conducting research and development related to stem cell therapy. Asia-Pacific market is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing its rising prevalence of Cancer, increasing health care expenditure coupled with advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cancer Stem Cell industry are -

1. AbbVie, Inc.,

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

3. Lonza Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.,

4. Merck KGaA Bionomics,

5. Miltenyi Biotec,

