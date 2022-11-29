Degermed Cornmeal Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing health consciousness among consumers and the growing food and beverage industry are some of the factors driving the Global Degermed Cornmeal Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Degermed Cornmeal Market size is estimated to reach $2,599 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Cornmeal that has been degermed is a cereal grain. Degermed cornmeal is a cereal grain that is one of the most extensively consumed staple meals in the world. Cornmeal that has been partially ground and dried is known as degermed cornmeal which contains folic acid. It can be consumed whole or processed into items like cornflakes, grits, polenta, and tortillas. Degermed corn meals are used to make baked items such as bread, pizza crusts, pie crusts, and tortillas, among other things. Pancakes, waffles, and other breakfast foods can also be made using it. A grinding procedure removes contaminants, mold, weed seeds, and other grains from degermed cornmeal.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Degermed Cornmeal Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, in 2021 North America held a dominant market share. It is owing to a growing preference towards healthy food among people further roses the adoption of degermed cornmeal-based products. Cornmeal-based products have been explored as a result of the gluten-free and whole-grain trends.

2. Cornmeal added to food improves dietary benefits while also increasing the value and demand for the food. Moreover, the rising popularity of healthy snacks such as corn chips, cornflakes, tortilla chips, and many other varieties escalates the market growth. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in 2020 about 3 million people in the U.S. are suffering from health issues owing to the consumption of gluten-based products. Therefore, FDA issued a rule on the gluten-free labeling of foods that further escalates the adoption of gluten-free products.

3. Increasing health consciousness among consumers and the growing food and beverage industry are some of the factors driving the Global Degermed Cornmeal Market. However, the high processing cost of degermed cornmeal is one of the factors impeding the market growth.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Degermed Cornmeal Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Degermed Cornmeal Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : The Degermed Cornmeal global market based on the type can be further segmented into Sweet Degermed Cornmeal, Waxy Degermed Cornmeal, and Others. Sweet Degermed held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Degermed cornmeal in the form of sweet degermed cornmeal is a sort of degermed cornmeal.

Degermed Cornmeal Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : The Degermed Cornmeal Global market based on the application can be further segmented into Industrial, Retail, Food Services, and Others. Industrialization held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Degermed Cornmeal Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The degermed cornmeal global market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Degermed Cornmeal Industry are -

1. BFree Foods

2. Cargill

3. General Mills

4. Archer Daniels Midland

5. Gruma

