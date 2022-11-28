Submit Release
Meeting on current issues with deputy prime ministers

RUSSIA, November 28 - The agenda: support for the social development of the Arctic regions, awarding the winners in the nationwide Best Municipal Practice competition, on the implementation of the state programme for the effective use of agricultural land in circulation and land-reclamation development.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Mikhail Mishustin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

The Government continues to support the development of the Arctic regions. The President emphasised that our priority is resolving socioeconomic and infrastructure problems. A directive was signed to distribute over 2.6 billion roubles among four Russian regions – the Republic of Komi, the Chukotka Autonomous Area, and the Arkhangelsk and Murmansk regions. The funds will be spent on building and repairing education, sports and cultural facilities, purchasing buses, ambulances and medical equipment, as well as on upgrading roads.

These funds are being allocated as part of the Single Subsidy programme, specifically developed under the President’s instruction to finance the social development of economic growth centres. For over four years this programme has been operating in the Far Eastern regions and has had a positive effect on the situation in the regions. This was discussed in detail during a working trip to the Trans-Baikal Territory this year. With the help of these subsidies, kindergartens, schools, hospitals, first-aid stations, and sports grounds – hundreds of facilities needed by people – have already been built. It is important to do everything necessary so that the people living in such a harsh climate can receive a good education and quality medical care and have the opportunity to spend their free time in interesting and useful ways like attending cultural events and playing sports.

