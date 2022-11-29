Methadone Market Share Worth US$105.3 Million by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Number Of Patients Associated With Therapeutic Pain Treatment And Other Chronic Disease Increases The Growth Of The Methadone Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Methadone Market size is estimated to reach $105.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over 2021-2026. Methadone is a medication that is used to treat chronic pain and is a synthetic narcotic analgesic which is part of a category called opioids. Methadone have a class of drugs known as opioid analgesics which is indicated for the management of pain in patients. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases among people and rising incidence in opioid misuse are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities regarding drugs is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Methadone Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Methadone Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Methadone Market owing to growing incidence of drug addiction and higher adoption rate of opioid analgesics.

2. Growing prevalence of chronic disease and rising incidence in opioid misuse are likely to aid in the market growth of the Methadone.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Methadone Market report.

4. Increasing side effects is set to create hurdles for the Methadone Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Methadone Segment Analysis – By Route of Administration: The Oral segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This is owing to the availability of drugs in in various forms and dosage. Moreover, it provides safety, ease of ingestion, pain avoidance and versatility to accommodate. The Injectable segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 0.5% for the period 2021-2026. This is owing to the quick results and action in pain that increases the demand of injectable route of administration leading to the growth of this segment.

Methadone Segment Analysis – By Therapeutic Area: The pain treatment segment registers for the Methadone highest market share in 2020. This is owing to methadone is an effective narcotic analgesic which is used in the treatment of patients with pain. Moreover, it is inexpensive and relatively safe that increases the demand of methadone in pain treatment and are rising the growth of this segment. The Detoxification segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 1.5% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to methadone works as detoxification that improve energy, improve complexion and also reduce acute encephalopathy that increases the demand of methadone and are increasing the growth of this market.

Methadone Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Methadone Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to growing incidence of drug addiction and higher adoption rate of opioid analgesics. According to United Nation Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) in 2017, more than 47,000 people have deaths owing to opioid overdose that increases the demand of methadone which acts as opioid receptors and are rising the growth of this market. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 2% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising population and increasing development in healthcare.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Methadone industry are -

1. Diskets,

2. Methadoes,

3. Aurolife Pharma LLC.,

4. Macfarlan Smith,

5. VistaPharm

