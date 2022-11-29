HodgePodge Celebrates 5 Years in Business

An industry leader in full-service moving, goods removal, and on-demand storage services in Chicago has reached a new milestone.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than half of all businesses fail in the first year of opening their doors for businesses. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to customer service, HodgePodge is celebrating five years in business.

“I would have never thought that reaching five years in business and servicing over 2,000 customers in the Chicago would be possible, but it has been because of you,” said Miroslaw Wcislo, spokesperson for HodgePodge. “Your feedback and smiles really help us keep going every single day.”

HodgePodge services include:

• Full-service Moving with Protection

• Junk Removal

• Self-Storage Services

• Sustainable Hauling

• Packing & Unpacking

• On-demand Storage

And more.

“Whether you are finally ready to downsize or are moving away for a period of time, we serve all,” Wcislo said. “HodgePodge will store the goods that you would like stored and bring them back to you upon request.”

The remaining goods that are no longer needed, Wcislo explained, will be resold and recycled in order to make less impact on the world, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

“Finding a moving company that you can trust is not easy,” said Wcislo and revealed, “Everyone that works at HodgePodge is an employee and work is not subcontracted out to other companies.”

Wcislo further added, “HodgePodge offers full-service moving and is fully insured and bonded for your protection.”

“Moving can be one of the most stressful experiences, let HodgePodge handle the stress while you plan your next getaway,” Wcislo assured.

Wcislo went on to stress that self-storage facilities are a thing of the past.

“They are not easy to get to and aren’t always friendly,” Wcislo said before adding, “That is why HodgePodge exists to come by and do all the work for you. We will store it or haul away anything that you no longer need. You will feel comfortable knowing the goods not needed will be used by others or recycled, leaving a less impact on the world. All this, plus a portion of the proceeds from re-sale, goes to charity. How can you not be on board? We invite you to give us a try today.”

For more information, please visit gohodgepodge.com/about and https://gohodgepodge.com/services/

