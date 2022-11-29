Theranostics Market Analysis by Disease Type, Technology, End User and Global Report Revenue Forecast, 2022-2027

Theranostics Market Report

Growing collaborations and partnerships between drug developers and clinical companies to develop innovative collaborative diagnostics are fueling market growth

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Theranostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”,the global theranostics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.69% during 2022-2027.

Theranostics Market Report Overview

Theranostics, or companion diagnostics (CDx), involves the combination of drug therapeutics and diagnostics in a single platform using nanomaterials. It uses two radioactive agents and a precise approach to identify and deliver personalized treatment to deal with primary or metastatic tumors. Theranostics improves drug delivery, diagnosis, and treatment response monitoring and estimates the potential response and eventual toxicity. Apart from this, it enhances drug efficacy, offers a transition from conventional to personalized medications, and uses specific diagnostic testing to detect disease-causing agents. As a result, theranostics finds applications in oncology and treating neurological and immunological disorders.

Global Theranostics Market Growth Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of cancer and other cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), coupled with the growing need for effective medicine with minimal side effects, are factors primarily driving the theranostics market growth. Additionally, the rising collaborations and partnerships between drug developers and diagnostic companies to develop innovative companion diagnostics are fuelling market expansion. Moreover, significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and the emerging analytical techniques for rapid pathogen identification and drug susceptibility testing are impelling the theranostics market growth. Besides this, the growing investments in research and development (R&D) departments in the biotechnology field, rapid approvals for novel approaches, and rising awareness regarding the availability of personalized drugs are propelling the market growth.

Key Players Included in Global Theranostics Market Research Report:

• Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)

• Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A)

• AmeriPath Inc (Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

• Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)

• Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN)

• Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)

• Pfizer Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Theranostics Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Disease Type:

• Neurological Disorders

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Immunological Disorders

• Oncology Diseases

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Polymerase Chain Reaction

• Immunohistochemistry

• In-Situ Hybridization

• Sequencing

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others

Geographical Analysis:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

