Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size is expected to reach at USD 8.2 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2%, Owing to Growing Prevalence of Autoimmune Disease

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size accounted for USD 4.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 8.2 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030.



Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Statistics

Global autoimmune disease diagnostics market revenue was worth USD 4.4 billion in 2021, with a 7.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America region was accounted 34.9% of autoimmune disease diagnostics market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2030

By end-use, hospitals sector capture over 52.2% of total market share in 2021

Rising adoption of lab automation technologies, drives the autoimmune disease diagnostics market value



Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Report Coverage:

Market Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size 2021 USD 4.4 Billion Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast 2030 USD 8.2 Billion Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 7.2% Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Base Year 2021 Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Test Type, By End-Use, And By Geography Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AstraZeneca, Inova Diagnostics Inc., Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Hemagen Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc. and Sanofi-aventis. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Overview

Autoimmune illnesses are caused by the body's unique immunological responses, which result in antibodies that target its own tissues and cells. Normally, this results in the breakdown and weakening of healthy tissues. Some of the procedures used to diagnose autoimmune disease include the autoantibody test, antinuclear antibody measure, complete blood count, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, as well as C-reactive protein.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Trends

Increasing disease occurrences, rising demand for better and more accurate diagnostic procedures, rising adoption of advanced rapid recognition, various development activities, and initiatives taken by favorable federal regulations are some of the key factors driving the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth. North America is expected to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the availability of a wide range of improved and more precise disease diagnostic procedures, early acceptance of various sophisticated diagnostic techniques, with continuing technological developments in the healthcare sector. Awareness campaigns organized by various organizations are also contributing significantly to the expansion of the geographical autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

Rising Disease Incidence and Demand for More Accurate Diagnostic Procedures to Drive Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Growth

Rising incidences of conditions such as Hashimoto's thyroiditis and rheumatoid arthritis, as well as various governmental efforts, are some of the primary drivers driving the worldwide autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth. In accordance with the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, approximately 50 million individuals across the globe are currently affected by autoimmune disorders. Over the projected period, this aspect is expected to generate the enormous potential for the worldwide autoimmune disease diagnostics market. The rising demand for better and more accurate diagnostic processes as the incidence of various illnesses rises is expected to drive the use of autoimmune disease diagnostic techniques over the projected timeframe. Autoimmune disorders are still poorly understood. The government is funding extensive research and development operations in order to produce superior diagnostic and treatment procedures. Such research endeavors are projected to boost market expansion even more. Several measures to reduce the cost of curing these disorders are also expected to boost overall market growth throughout the predicted period. Currently, organizations such as Johns Hopkins and the Autoimmune Research Network (ARNet) Autoimmune Disease Research Centre are conducting research in this area. These organizations are primarily focused on the creation of various ways to address the rising economic strain. The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association has also undertaken a variety of activities to raise awareness of the benefits of early diagnosis.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Segmentation

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, test type, and end-use. By product, the segment is separated into systemic (multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and others), and localized (inflammatory bowel disease, thyroid, type 1 diabetes, and others). According to the autoimmune disease diagnostics market forecast, the localized category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of test type, the market is categorized into antinuclear antibody tests, c-reactive protein (CRP), urinalysis, autoantibody tests, complete blood count (CBC), and others. Moreover, the market is split into diagnostics centers, hospitals, and others, based on the end-use.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide autoimmune disease diagnostics market segmentation is into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to an autoimmune disease diagnostics industry analysis, North America is expected to generate the most revenue and increase at the fastest CAGR over the projection period. This expansion is due to the availability of a variety of better and more reliable disease diagnostic procedures, the rapid adoption of many sophisticated diagnostic techniques, and ongoing technical improvements in the healthcare business. Awareness campaigns organized by various organizations are also contributing immensely to the economic growth of the national autoimmune disease diagnostics market. The growing preferences for more advanced illness diagnostic technologies, as well as rapid growth in the healthcare industry, are boosting the regional market growth.

Besides that, Asia-Pacific is predicted to increase significantly over the projection period owing to the existence of a huge patient base and rising discretionary money in emerging markets. Some of the important drivers driving regional market expansion include infrastructure construction and the earlier and growing requirement for accurate diagnosis.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Players

The autoimmune disease diagnostics industry is highly consolidated, with a significant number of manufacturers. Key market participants' corporate profiles contain important business strategies, company overviews, and revenues. Some of the prominent autoimmune disease diagnostics market companies are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Inova Diagnostics Inc., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Hemagen Diagnostics Inc., Novartis AG, and Sanofi-aventis.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market?

Which region held the largest share in Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market?

Who is the largest end user Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market?

What will be the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market value in 2030?



