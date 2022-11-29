Operation Song's 10th Anniversary Show with Hall of Fame Songwriter JEFFREY STEELE, Grammy Winning Songwriter SCOTT STAPP (Creed) and host STORME WARREN on Dec. 5, 2022

Operation Song, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that pairs accomplished songwriters with Veterans to help them tell their stories through song, announces that Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Jeffrey Steele and Grammy winning songwriter, solo artist, and the voice of Creed Scott Stapp will headline Operation Song's 10th Anniversary Show at The Franklin Theater on Monday, December 5, 2022. Hosted by Sirius XM The Highway's Storme Warren, the evening of music and comedy is the organization's first large-scale fundraiser in Music City and is planned to become an annual event moving forward. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/5n7ht4s9.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operation Song, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that pairs accomplished songwriters with Veterans to help them tell their stories through song, announces that Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Jeffrey Steele and Grammy winning songwriter, solo artist, and the voice of Creed Scott Stapp will headline Operation Song's 10th Anniversary Show at The Franklin Theater on Monday, December 5, 2022. Hosted by Sirius XM The Highway's Storme Warren, the evening of music and comedy is the organization's first large-scale fundraiser in Music City and is planned to become an annual event moving forward. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/5n7ht4s9.

Echoing the variety shows of the past, which entertained the troops overseas, the evening will include hit songwriters and Veterans performing songs from five eras of service, from WWII to Afghanistan. The audience of civilians, active-duty military, Veterans, and Gold Star families will enjoy a social hour, entertainment, and live and silent auctions, including a Bourbon raffle (premium bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, Weller, Blantons) which can be bid on from home HERE.

"If there was ever a show that demonstrates the healing power of music, this is it. From heartbreaking to humorous to sentimental, these songs, and the stories behind them, hit every note," said Operation Song Founder & Grammy-nominated songwriter Bob Regan. "Bringing Nashville's music and military communities together makes for an incredibly powerful presentation."

Operation Song works with Veterans and family members across the country through the Department of Veterans Affairs, Warriors Heart, the USO and more. In sharing their experiences, participants often find clarity, resolution, and importantly, a way to describe powerful experiences to friends and family who support but have not served.

U.S. Navy Desert Storm Veteran & Operation Song's Board President, Bob Leonard states, "For service members, discretion is as important as valor, so putting personal, visceral experiences into words can be a challenge. The songwriters we work with are true professionals who help translate Veterans' stories of sacrifice, comradery, and loyalty into compelling, relatable songs."

Proceeds from this, and other events around the country in 2023 (to be announced), will benefit Operation Song's year-round work, the results of which can be streamed from the organization's BandCamp page – Music | Operation Song (bandcamp.com).

For more information, please visit operationsong.org or download our mobile app.

ABOUT:

Jeffrey Steele is a Grammy nominated songwriter, and a Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame Inductee with over 500 recordings of his songs. He has written 95 singles, cut by artists such as Tim McGraw , Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban / Eric Church , Trace Adkins , and countless others.

Scott Stapp is a Grammy winning songwriter, solo artist, and the voice of Creed. He has sold over 53 million records, been streamed over 1 billion times, and earned eleven #1 singles. His most recent solo album, The Space Between The Shadows, propelled by the bombastic hit single, "Purpose For Pain" reintroduced Stapp as one of the greatest voices in rock when it debuted atop rock and album charts in the US and UK in 2019.

Storme Warren is the host of The Highway with Storme Warren on SiriusXM. During his three-plus decades in broadcasting, Storme has become one of Country music's biggest influencers. He emcees country music festivals across North America and beyond, produces popular televised music events, and remains dedicated to promoting Nashville's dynamic community of songwriters. Hear him mornings on SiriusXM hosting The Highway, weekly on Hot 30 Weekend Countdown, and on his podcast series Exit 209 where he interviews country music's biggest – and rising – stars.

Nashville-based non-profit organization, Operation Song is a 501 (c)(3) founded in 2012 by Grammy and Dove Award nominated songwriter and 11-time recipient of ASCAP's Most Performed Song Award, Bob Regan (Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr., Randy Travis, and more). As the first of its kind when it formed, Operation Song music therapy model pairs veterans with professional songwriters to turn their stories into songs. To date, Operation Song has produced over 1,200 songs at retreats and songwriting sessions year-round and has inspired other organizations to adopt similar missions.

