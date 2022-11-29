The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Bioventus Inc. (BVS) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Bioventus Inc. ("Bioventus" or the "Company") BVS on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

In February 2021, Bioventus conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 8 million shares of Class A common stock at $13 per share.

Then, on November 16, 2022, Bioventus issued a press release announcing that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended October 1, 2022. Bioventus was "seeking resolution related to the validity of a revised invoice" regarding "rebate claims [that it received] from a large private payer in relation to our Pain Treatments vertical, which likely will adversely affect the Company's previously announced third quarter 2022 financial results." Moreover, the Company had determined preliminarily that it was required to record a non-cash impairment charge in the range of $185 million to $205 million. As a result, Bioventus disclosed that "its internal controls related to the timely recognition of quarterly rebates were inadequate."

On this news, Bioventus's stock price fell $1.00 per share, or 33.67%, to close at $1.97 per share on November 17, 2022, representing a total decline of 84.85% from the IPO price.

