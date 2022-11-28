Gov. Kemp Announces Second Term Senior Staff

GEORGIA, November 28 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the following senior staff appointees for his second term: ▪ Current Chief of Staff Trey Kilpatrick, Executive Counsel David Dove, and Office of Planning and Budget Director and Chief Financial Officer Kelly Farr will remain in their positions.

▪ Deputy Chief of Staff Bert Brantley will depart the Governor's Office to become President and CEO of the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, effective February 1. Current Chief Operating Officer (COO) Lauren Curry will continue her service to the state by stepping into the Deputy Chief of Staff role, overseeing state agency operations and Governor's Office communications.

▪ Brad Bohannon will continue in his role as Director of Government Affairs and Policy and will take on additional external affairs responsibilities.

▪ Current Deputy COO and Deputy Executive Counsel Kristyn Long will serve as Chief Operating Officer. "My administration greatly appreciates the sound advice we have received these past several years with a team that has excelled in the face of unprecedented times," said Governor Brian Kemp. "I will continue to benefit from their knowledge and dedication in my next term. I especially want to thank Bert Brantley for his thoughtful counsel and leadership throughout some of the greatest challenges our state has ever faced. For three administrations, he has devoted his time, talent, and energy to the people of Georgia. As both a colleague and a friend, I appreciate all of his contributions and I know he will continue to make us proud as he brings even more jobs and opportunity to the coastal region. We are looking forward to the continued service of Trey, David, Kelly, Lauren, Brad, and Kristyn as they continue to help us keep Georgia the best state to live, work, and raise a family." Trey Kilpatrick serves as Chief of Staff for the Governor's Office. He joined Governor Kemp's administration in 2020 after 10 years serving U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson in various roles, including deputy chief of staff, senior advisor, political director, state director and campaign manager. Prior to his time with Isakson, Kilpatrick was a vice president for Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc., an Atlanta-based investment firm. Kilpatrick earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and resides in Atlanta with his wife and three children. David Dove serves as Executive Counsel for the Governor's Office. He previously served as Chief of Staff and Legal Counsel for then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp. Dove has also worked as an attorney at Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield in Atlanta. Originally from Athens, Dove remains active on campus at the University of Georgia where he earned his undergraduate and juris doctorate degrees. He and his family now live in Marietta, where he served as chairman of the city's Ethics Committee from 2017-2019. He also represents the State of Georgia as a commissioner on the Uniform Law Commission. Patrick “Kelly” Farr serves as Director of the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget and Chief Financial Officer. He has significant expertise in business development from his work at Lucent Technologies and Capgemini. In these prior roles, Farr worked extensively with various state agencies to implement technological advances and improve constituent service. Farr also previously served as Deputy Secretary of State for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office where he was responsible for budget management and oversight of daily operations. Farr holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Augusta University. He and his wife, Jennifer, live in Cumming with their two children. Lauren Curry currently serves as Chief Operating Officer in the Office of Governor Brian Kemp and will step into the Deputy Chief of Staff role. She previously served as Director of Government Affairs and Policy for Governor Kemp. Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Curry served as Deputy Director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Chief of Staff for the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Director of Public and Governmental Affairs at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Special Projects Director at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and press aide to Governor Sonny Perdue. Curry earned a bachelor’s degree in Government and Business Economics from Wofford College and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Georgia. Brad Bohannon is the Director of Government Affairs and Policy in the Office of Governor Brian Kemp. He previously served as Vice President of Government Affairs at the Georgia Lottery. Prior to his service in state government, he was Chief of Staff to former Congressman Lynn Westmoreland. He also previously served in Government Relations with Georgia EMC. Bohannon earned a degree in Consumer Economics from the University of Georgia and resides in Newnan with his wife and two children. Kristyn Long currently serves as Deputy Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Executive Counsel in the Office of Governor Brian Kemp and will become Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining the Governor’s staff in February 2020, she worked in private practice, focusing on civil litigation, probate litigation, and estate planning. Long holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. She and her husband reside in Ball Ground.