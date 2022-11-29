Submit Release
CBP Officers Seize $119K in Unreported Currency at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers working outbound operations seized over $110,000 in undeclared currency in a single enforcement action.

“CBP continues to focus on national security to include unreported and concealed currency,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “This seizure should be a reminder to the public of the importance of complying with federal currency reporting requirements.”

Stacks containing $119,880 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The enforcement action occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 22, when officers assigned to outbound operations referred a 37-year-old male driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup for secondary inspection. Following a non-intrusive inspection system and physical inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered four packages containing $119,880 in undeclared currency within the vehicle.

CBP seized the currency and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents arrested the driver and have initiated a criminal investigation.

Individuals are permitted to carry any amount of currency or monetary instruments into or out of the U.S., however, if the quantity is more than $10,000, they will need to report it to CBP. “Money” means monetary instruments and includes U.S. or foreign coins currently in circulation, currency, travelers’ checks in any form, money orders, and negotiable instruments or investment securities in bearer form. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

