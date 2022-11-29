Media Release: DHHL Opens New Kauaʻi District Office

(Anahola, Kauaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands (DHHL) held an opening ceremony for its new Kauaʻi District Office on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi.

DHHL’s new office in Room 201 of the State building at 3060 ʻEiwa Street expands the Department’s footprint with a seated reception area, conference room, and additional staff workspace.

“This office expansion has been in the works for years and we can’t say mahalo enough to the many hands that helped to make this happen.,” said Deputy to the Chair Tyler Iokepa Gomes. “The larger space will provide our community more privacy when handling sensitive family matters and we will have the physical space for more DHHL staff here on Kauaʻi, which is critical toward not only serving the existing community but the anticipated future homesteaders on the island.”

DHHL recently completed a $12 million Captial Improvement Project to improve its Anahola Farm Lots Water System and has allocated a portion of its $600 million from Act 279 for homestead lot development projects in Anahola and Hanapēpē. The new lots would add to the existing community of over 700 homesteads on Kauaʻi.

###

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian HomesCommission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of landstatewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591

[email protected]