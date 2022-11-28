Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Begins Japan Trade Mission, Promotes Nebraska in Tokyo

NEBRASKA, November 28 - Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Begins Japan Trade Mission, Promotes Nebraska in Tokyo 

 

TOKYO, JAPAN – This week, Governor Pete Ricketts is leading a trade mission to Japan to promote Nebraska’s quality ag products and to pitch Nebraska as a top destination for international investment.

 

The Governor and trade delegation will meet with government officials, promote Nebraska beef, pork, ethanol, and other ag products, and encourage Japanese businesses to invest in Nebraska.  Delegates on the mission include representatives from ag businesses, state commodity organizations, the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Department of Agriculture (NDA), and the Department of Economic Development (DED).

 

This week’s agenda includes meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, and the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, where the Governor will discuss the revised beef safeguard mechanism and the benefits of Nebraska ethanol.

 

Nebraska is the first state to visit Japan after their legislature approved new beef tariff trigger levels.  The new safeguard mechanism will make it less likely that U.S. beef exports will reach levels that trigger higher tariffs, and it provides the State with increased opportunity to meet Japan’s growing demand for quality beef.

 

Nebraska ag producers and the NDA will also participate in the U.S. Food Product Showcase, where a variety of Nebraska value-added ag products will be marketed to buyers in the Japanese food industry.

 

Additionally, the Governor and delegation will meet with representatives from several Japanese companies throughout the week. At the events, Governor Ricketts will highlight Nebraska’s hardworking people, longstanding practices in sustainability, pro-growth climate, and central location. 

 

This is the Governor’s second trip to Japan in November. Earlier this month, he went on a personal visit to receive the Order of the Rising Sun Award, Gold and Silver Star for his work to strengthen the Nebraska-Japan relationship.  

 

This is Governor Ricketts’ fourth trade mission to Japan (2015, 2017, 2019, and 2022).  Cultivating and maintaining a relationship with Japanese government and businesses has helped grow Nebraska’s ag footprint.  Japan is Nebraska’s largest market for pork and 2nd largest for beef, the latter of which has seen annual sales to Japan rise by $215 million, an 88% increase since 2015.  Additionally, Japan is the 3rd largest export market for U.S. corn, and exports in 2021 were up 57.7% versus 2015.  Japan is also an emerging market for ethanol, with the Japanese government committing this year to double the blend rate of ethanol in their gasoline.

 

Nebraska has a vibrant Japanese community, and Japan’s investments in the state are a valued part of our economy.  A full profile of Nebraska’s trade relationship with Japan can be found by clicking here.

