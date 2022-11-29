ECD Energy Corp launches a "We the People" funding initiative to build a world changing energy device
There could not be a better time to introduce what some people have called a “Green Energy Miracle”.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECD Energy Corp has a patent pending for a new type of energy device like none before it. The company calls it a “Electro-Kinetic Combination Drive” (ECD). The ECD converts sub-atomic electro-kinetic energy generated by the sinuous form of electrons within an atomically aligned conductive material into electricity. The first step of the process is through the strategic combination and balancing of electro-kinetic energy at twenty four reaction points, where the sub-atomic energy is converted into kinetic energy in the form of circular motion. The kinetic energy is then used to establish a magnetic flux within an air gap and as a result of a relative motion with the air gap flux an electrical potential is induced within a set of coils, which is called “Electricity”.
Tomorrow on November 30, 2022 ECD Energy Corp will launch a "We the People" funding initiative to build this world changing energy device. Instead of drawing from institutional investors, private investors, or venture capitalists and possibly losing control of the invention, ECD chose to take a different road to build the proof of concept and the initial devices. The solution is the release of the ECD Energy payment tokens that will allow the “We the People” owners of the tokens to purchase ECD manufactured products at a 45% discount. There are two different types of tokens:
1.) The first token is decentralized and it is a crypto token in the form of a Binance BEP20 token. It can be purchased with Binance BNB cryptocurrency using any crypto wallet directly from ECD's Web3 website ecdtokens.com. A purchaser will immediately receive an ECD Energy cypto token in their wallet upon purchase.
2.) The second token is a centralized online ECD payment token. A purchaser will navigate to our non-crypto token website ecdtitles.com, create an online account, make a deposit into the account and then add the token. The online payment tokens will be held securely in the purchaser's account with ECD until the purchaser is ready to purchase one of ECD's energy products.
