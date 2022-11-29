Emory Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Launches Minority Men’s Program
Research Center works to reduce health disparities among men of colorATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December will mark the one-year anniversary of the Minority Men’s Health Program hosted by the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (ADRC) at Emory University. The Center is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and related dementias through innovative research, education and compassionate care.
Because of the serious threat that Alzheimer’s disease poses to minority populations, the Center launched a monthly program for men of color to address key strategies to reduce their risk of Alzheimer’s and related dementias.
The National Institute on Aging reports that Black participants in Alzheimer’s disease research studies were 35% less likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and related dementias than white participants, despite national statistics that indicate that Black Americans are overall about twice as likely to develop dementias than whites. The Center is working daily to change this disparity. Each month a lunch session is hosted at the Emory Brain Health Center to discuss health concerns that affect minority men. The Minority Men’s Health Discussion uses education, exercise and dialogue to create a safe place for men to share openly, learn more about wellness and take charge of their health.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Black men in the United States suffer worse health than any other racial group in the country. Black men have the lowest life expectancy and the highest death rates compared to both men and women of other racial and ethnic groups. While there are several reasons that help contribute to this, including barriers to healthcare and affordable health services. One of the biggest factors is hesitancy or reluctance to seek regular primary care, even when barriers to healthcare are not a factor.
The program occurs the 2nd Thursday of every month and features rotating health topics that are important to minority men. During the luncheon on Thursday, December 8th at 11:00 am Antoine R. Trammell, MD will lead this session and share strategies with attendees about primary care and brain health. Additional presenters include Dr. Cornelius Flowers, Dr. James Lah and John Lewis. Lunch will be provided, and the Q and A session will be moderated by Mr. KD Bowe. Call Crystal Davis at 404-727-6696, email cpdavis@emory.edu or text 470-259-6864 to reserve your spot.
